Online agricultural show to be held in response to Covid-19 cancellations

NEWBURY’s rural and farming communities are no strangers to innovation.

Indeed, it was our very own Jethro Tull who invented the horse-drawn seed drill in 1700 that instigated the British agricultural revolution.

Farming and our county shows have always been a source of pride and celebration.

As the country approached lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the estate manager at the Gerald Palmer Eling Trust, Avington Estate and Barton Court Estate in Hungerford, David Hill (who also describes himself as a “wannabe farmer and conservation enthusiast”), had an idea.

One by one, as our beloved agricultural, county and country shows were necessarily being cancelled across the UK, Mr Hill realised that not only would this deprive farmers, producers and many small rural traders of an extremely important market and showcase, but it would hit the social and community heart of these gatherings too.

He was also aware that rural welfare charities would experience a double-whammy – an increased demand for their services and the loss of fundraising and outreach opportunities.

Could an online agricultural show be held – one that would bring people together from their homes, hearths and fields, cattle barns, spinning wheels, craft sheds and tractor cabs? Absolutely.

Mr Hill is an active member of the farming, rural and conservation community on Twitter and his idea soon took hold.

Within the first 24 hours, The Greatest Online Agricultural Show had gained almost 1,000 follows, with more on Facebook and it continues to grow.

The ‘showground’ will be a fully interactive website, funded and resourced by Innovation for Agriculture. Virtual tents, marquees and show rings are going up for the big day on Saturday, May 2.

From the showground plan, visitors will be able to explore and navigate different areas hosted in-hand or externally through trusted partners.

Traders are invited to exhibit for a minimum donation to the show’s chosen charities focussing on social wellbeing in rural areas.

The Greatest Online Agricultural Show will have all you would expect from the very best county shows – a countryside display area and craft tents with video-based demonstrations from rural craft-people, Young Farmers competitions, food and drink tents, agritech and an Innovation for Agriculture Centre, trade stands and professionally-judged livestock competitions, rare breeds and dog and pony shows complete with sponsorship and prizes. There will even be live music in a virtual beer tent and a vintage tractor parade.

Mr Hill says the key objective of the show is to provide a respectful, fun and lighthearted alternative to cancelled shows, highlighting the work, provenance and innovation of (British-focused) agriculture – and that of the various societies and selected charities.

Sponsorship has been sought to maximise this charitable fund-raiser for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, The Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution, The Farming Community Network, rural mental health charities, The YANA Project and The DPJ Foundation.

Be part of farming history.

To get involved, visit The Greatest Online Agricultural Showground: www.onlineagshow. co.uk

Twitter: @OnlineAgShow#GreatestAgShow

Facebook: OnlineAgShow