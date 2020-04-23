Newbury firefighters tackle North Sydmonton blaze
Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a blaze on Sydmonton Common near Bishops Green this afternoon (Thursday).
Two crews from Newbury and two off-road vehicles from Hampshire attended the wildfire, which was a mile from the nearest road and approximately 200 square metres in size.
The firefighters were forced to use portable pumps, using water from a nearby stream.
Newbury fire station manager Martin Doolin said: "It was a wildfire, which is a fire out in the open.
"The cause is unknown - it was too well developed when we got there to decide on cause.
"We arrived just before 12 and we got back about five."
Both Newbury appliances & 2 x 4x4 vehicles from @Hants_fire @Andover31 @HartleyWintney8 attended a large wildfire approximately 200m by 200m in North Sydmonton, Hants this afternoon. This incident took over 4 hours to bring under control due to difficult access #noborders pic.twitter.com/vQwMlDOAsP— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) April 23, 2020
