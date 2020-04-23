Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury firefighters tackle North Sydmonton blaze

It took more than four hours to put it out

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

Firefighters tackle Bishops Green blaze

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a blaze on Sydmonton Common near Bishops Green this afternoon (Thursday).

Two crews from Newbury and two off-road vehicles from Hampshire attended the wildfire, which was a mile from the nearest road and approximately 200 square metres in size. 

The firefighters were forced to use portable pumps, using water from a nearby stream. 

Newbury fire station manager Martin Doolin said: "It was a wildfire, which is a fire out in the open.

"The cause is unknown - it was too well developed when we got there to decide on cause. 

"We arrived just before 12 and we got back about five."

