Newbury firefighters tackle North Sydmonton blaze

Firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a blaze on Sydmonton Common near Bishops Green this afternoon (Thursday).

Two crews from Newbury and two off-road vehicles from Hampshire attended the wildfire, which was a mile from the nearest road and approximately 200 square metres in size.

The firefighters were forced to use portable pumps, using water from a nearby stream.

Newbury fire station manager Martin Doolin said: "It was a wildfire, which is a fire out in the open.

"The cause is unknown - it was too well developed when we got there to decide on cause.

"We arrived just before 12 and we got back about five."