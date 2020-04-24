Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Weekend closure of M4 between Maidenhead and Slough later this month

The few drivers still having to travel warned to expect delays

M4

Closures on the M4 this weekend could cause delays, motorists are warned

The few motorists still driving from West Berkshire to London for essential work will face delays when the M4 is closed for a whole weekend next week.

Highways England says the motorway will be closed in both directions between junction 6 at Slough and 8/9 at Maidenhead, from 8pm on Friday, April 24, until 6am on Monday, April 27.

The closure is for work on a new bridge across the carriageway and diversions will be in place.

More bridge works mean another full closure of the M4 is scheduled for the first weekend in May between junction 5 at Langley and junction 6 at Slough, from 8pm on Friday, May 1, until 6am on Monday, May 4.

  • NewburyResident

    24/04/2020 - 08:47

    Provided the staff can work safely and socially distance, we should accelerate these works with additional lane closures whilst there is minimal traffic so we cause less disruption when things return to somewhere closer to what they were.

