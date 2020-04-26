Lambourn teen running for local disabled riding charity

A teenager is using his daily exercise to raise £1,000 for Lambourn Riding for the Disabled (RDA).

Tom Dunlop, aged 14, was inspired after reading in the Newbury Weekly News how the Chilton Foliat-based charity that provides horseriding therapy for local disabled people was pleading for donations to help it survive the coronavirus crisis.

His mother Christina, wife of horseracing trainer Harry Dunlop, said: “Last week you published an article and photo of the plight of the Lambourn RDA.

“Tom saw this and thought he’d like to raise some money to help them as he understood the power of the horse to help people with both physical and mental needs.

“He was running on the Lambourn gallops every afternoon as part of his routine Covid-19 lockdown exercise when he thought up the idea of running all the Lambourn Gallops.

“He contacted the Jockey Club Estates’ manager Will Riggall, who gave the okay to run on the gallops themselves.

“The surfaces consist of steep sand, all-weather polytracks, wood chip and grass.

“They are nearly all on a hill, ranging from 4f-9f in distance.”

If you would like to help Tom reach his grand total, visit his fundraising page.