Coronavirus: Thatcham school shows support for key workers

CHILDREN and staff at a Thatcham school have shown their support for the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cut-out figures and a rainbow of hope made from around 800 children’s handprints adorn the fence of Francis Baily School in a show of positivity.

The display was made in a whole school effort last week led by children of key workers and staff still at school, helped by parents, staff and children from home.

Assistant headteacher Lizzie Hobbs, who helped co-ordinate the project, said: “We did it to say thank you to the NHS and other key workers.”

Miss Hobbs said that a lot parents or carers at Francis Baily were key workers and the display showed this variety.

“It’s just to say thank you and to bring a bit of positivity,” she said.

“Lots of children have been walking past to see it.

“It gives them something to look at and focus on as well.

“It’s nice. Parents have been posting on Facebook asking if they can add as well.”

The display follows the de Monte family launching Joining Together, a series of cut-outs lining the fence of the Nature Discovery Centre, in Lower Way, reported in last week’s Newbury Weekly News.

Miss Hobbs said: “We saw that and thought we would do our own thing.

“Some of our children have said it’s too far to go down to Lower Way so it’s nice to be closer to school for them.”

Miss Hobbs said that around 800 handprints had been cut to make the rainbow.

She said staff had take home handprints to cut out and “some of our smaller children’s hands are so small so we have to do double the amount!”

Miss Hobbs said that local companies had asked to be added to the display, including Gist in Enterprise Way through a teacher’s son working there, and Thames Water.