Volunteer Centre West Berkshire shows appreciation for key driver Gary

VOLUNTEER Centre West Berkshire is paying tribute to one of its key volunteer drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Walsh has been a volunteer car driver for several years, taking the centre’s clients to appointments of all kinds.

When the pandemic struck, Mr Walsh was swift to respond.

Each morning, Mr Walsh attends the volunteer centre where the office volunteer team batch up prescriptions from local pharmacies for him to deliver – often eight or 10 deliveries at a time.

This week, Mr Walsh chalked up his 107th delivery.

Garry Poulson, who has led the charity for 22 years, said: “Mr Walsh is the very essence of community spirit.

“His kindness, courtesy and good humour is greatly appreciated by the volunteers here in the office as well as the residents that he visits.

“We are thankful and proud to have him as one of our team.”

Mr Walsh’s daughter Hannah Millson added: “We are all really proud of dad for helping those who are in need and haven’t been able to get out in this current climate.

“Since retiring, dad has been very busy helping the volunteer centre by taking patients to numerous appointments.

“He really enjoys meeting new people and this is a continuation of helping others.”

The volunteer centre has been central to the community’s response to the Covid-19 emergency.

The charity has been matching local people to local need for 45 years and never has that need been as clearly defined as it is today.

This week, the charity has delivered prescriptions, essential shopping items and, on Tuesday, 42 parcels in one of the red Handybuses – the centre’s specialised minibuses modified to provide easy access.

The charity has also established a telephone befriending service for housebound elderly clients in the area, as well as the regular reassurance that the office volunteers provide each day.