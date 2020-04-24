Hermitage Primary School staff video message to pupils

STAFF at Hermitage Primary School have posted a video to their pupils to let them know 'we are all okay'.

Headteacher Gill Turner said: "We have kept in touch with online lessons and sending messages to the parents and children.

"But parents said their children wanted to be reassured that we are all okay."

At the staff meeting, just a week ago, Year 1 teacher Melissa Laurence suggested putting together a short video and everybody was immediately onboard.

Over the next few days all the staff filmed their own bit at home or school - where some were looking after the children of key workers - then sent their clips to Mrs Laurence who put them all together.

Mrs Turner said: "We went for a sports theme because we are a sporty school and we thought it would be a fun thing for the children to see.

"The song is Get Back Up Again from The Trolls Movie, which we also thought was rather apt.

"The feedback we have had has been really positive. It was just intended for pupils, but it has also been shared on the Hermitage community Facebook page, so it's good to know we're keeping everyone entertained."

Commenting on the Facebook page Claire Drake said 'Love this! We miss you all! Take care, stay safe, we’ll meet again!' and Kiran Noonan posted: 'So brilliant!! What a giggle'