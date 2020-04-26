Decision on Lidl in Tadley deferred due to coronavirus

A DECISION on the proposed Lidl in Tadley has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was hoped that a final decision on the application would be made on April 15 by West Berkshire Council planning committee – however, this has been deferred indefinitely.

The budget supermarket is hoping to build the store at the junction of Aldermaston Road and Silchester Road, but has run into difficulties due to the site’s close proximity to AWE.

The application was to go before planning authorities on March 4, but this had to be delayed as no acceptable emergency evacuation plan in the case of a nuclear disaster had been developed.

It is understood that there is still no acceptable plan in place.

Regardless of whether an acceptable plan is developed, the application will still be recommended for refusal by council planning officers on the grounds that the scheme is contrary to policy and will have a negative visual impact.

This is despite the application receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from the community since it was first proposed last year.

Of the 126 comments received, 110 are in favour of the scheme, with just 13 objections.

Although its location is causing concern that it will clog up the A340, many local residents are enthusiastic about the possibility of a cheaper alternative to the nearby Sainsbury’s on Mulford Hill.

This lack of choice has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, with residents forced to queue outside, observing rules on social distancing.