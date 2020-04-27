Support guide produced for families struggling during coronavirus lockdown

A NEW guide offering support to families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown has been produced by a group of local health and social care organisations.

It signposts people to a range of information groups in West Berkshire who are experts in dealing with mental health, anxiety, stress, self-care, wellbeing and sleep issues.

The guide, titled #Coping, is being distributed via schools, councils, voluntary and community organisations and the NHS.

It has been produced by Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), West Berkshire, Reading and Wokingham councils, Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust, Brighter Futures for Children and the Berkshire West Safeguarding Children Partnership.

The unprecedented nature of Covid-19 and the sudden and massive impact it has had on people’s everyday lives has thrown up big challenges for most people.

Feedback from a range of agencies shows parents and carers are finding their changed circumstances particularly challenging.

They are often trying to deal with the impact the outbreak has had on employment and finances, as well as coping with concerns about their family’s health and the uncertainty about how long the pandemic will last.

Additionally, problems are being posed by children off school for lengthy periods and unable to get out and meet their friends.

The CCG’s director of joint commissioning Katrina Anderson said: “The last few weeks of lockdown have been really hard for a lot of people, especially families who’ve found themselves having to reassure their children about what is going on, often when the parents themselves don’t really have the answers.

“All this, coupled with the usual stresses and strains of everyday family life, can cause a lot of stress and uncertainty for everyone.

“This guide is an easy-to-access list of the key agencies, both nationally and locally, who can offer much-needed support and advice.”

The guide is available at https://www.berkshirewestsafeguardingchildrenpartnership.org.uk/scp/helping-you/coronavirus