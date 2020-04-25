Sebastian Coe records special message for Newbury volunteers

Newbury volunteers helping delivering food during the coronavirus crisis have received a special message of support from former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe.

Lord Coe - who won four Olympic medals and led the successful London bid for the 2012 Olympics - filmed a message thanking all the volunteers for their hard work.

He sent the message in response to a request from former Newbury MP Richard Benyon.

The message has been tweeted by former mayor of Newbury Margo Payne.

In the video, he said: "Richard [Benyon] told me about all the great work you wonderful Newbury volunteers are doing in delivering food to all those locally that are pinned at home because of the virus.

"I can’t thank you enough for doing that.

"I know that some of you have volunteered before, I even know that some of you volunteered for London 2012 where communities came together in a great spirit.

"Thank you for doing it again, thank you for picking up the baton, and thank you for being out there on the front line."