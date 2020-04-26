Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 between Maidenhead and Slough reopens early

Stretch of motorway had been scheduled to reopen Monday morning

The M4 between junctions six and 8/9 near Slough in Berkshire has fully reopened in both directions after work to lift huge steels into place over the motorway finished early.

The motorway was planned to be closed until 6am on Monday morning but the work has been completed ahead of schedule.

This has enabled the M4 to be fully reopened at 1.50pm on Sunday afternoon – 16 hours early.

The new beams will make up the bridge deck of the new Marsh Lane bridge, which will be completed later this year.

The old bridge was demolished in November last year, and will be featured on the TV programme Scrap Kings, which will be broadcast on Quest on Tuesday 28 April at 9pm.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway.

