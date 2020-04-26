Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 26)

There have been 291 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, the latest figures from Public Health England show.

The new figure is an increase of eight on the 283 cases reported yesterday (Saturday).

However, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the figures do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 152,840, with 20,732 deaths in hospitals.