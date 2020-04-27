Helping children with SEND to help themselves

DOES your child get themselves dressed in the morning? Or can they put on their shoes without your help?

No matter how young your child is, or how significant their additional needs, it is always important for them to learn how to do things for themselves.

Independence and self-esteem go hand-in-hand, but children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are often assumed to be too slow without adult support.

At the moment, while there is less pressure to get up and out in the mornings, we have the perfect opportunity to teach our young children some basic self-help skills. Why not have a go?

Start with something simple. Make it something that they can practice every day as part of a strong routine.

Your child won’t be able to learn how to do the whole task at once, so think about the different steps involved in completing it.

Now, choose which step you are going to teach first.

You might decide to teach the steps in the order they happen.

In this case, you would encourage your child to do the first step, and you can then take over to complete the rest of the task.

However, instead you could complete most of the task and then encourage your child to do just the final step. This is called backward-chaining.

Or, you could decide which step is easiest or most motivating for them and teach that one first.

Gradually, over time, you should do fewer steps and your child should do more, until at last they can do it all for themselves.

Teachers tell us that children with self-help skills get the best start at school.

They are valued members of the class who can help others and make friends along the way. So why not give it a go?

Find out more by following the links below:

https://www.portage.org.uk/support/resources/resources-parents/portage-top-tips-support-your-child%E2%80% 99s-development

https://www.nhsggc.org.uk/kids/resources/ot-activityinformation- sheets/backward-chaining-

information-sheet/

We want to make sure you have new ideas for supporting your child at home, but we also want to share with you some ideas for your own wellbeing.

Nobody is finding it easy to be at home at the moment and so each week we will also highlight information you can find online.

This week, we are sharing the new NHS guidance on staying well while you are staying at home.

https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/coronavirus- covid-19-staying-at-home-tips/

As always, if you want to get in touch with us at Dingley’s Promise for direct support and information, please contact Paula, who is our family support worker in West Berkshire, at 07495 446053 or paula.chambers@ dingley.org.uk.

You can also see our Covid-19 resources at https://www.dingley.org.uk/ covid-19-response/

Until next week, stay safe and we hope you can enjoy some of the time with your little ones.