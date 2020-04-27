Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Boris Johnson says 'stick with lockdown' to beat Covid-19

Prime Minister makes first appearance following recovery from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson appeared in front of 10 Downing Street today to send a message to the UK to keep going.

He said the UK is at point of "maximum risk" and he won't ease restrictions too quickly.

Although we have reached the peak of the virus spread, it is imperative we avoid a second outbreak he said.

He said: "Good morning, I'm sorry I have been away from my desk for much longer than I would have liked."

He thanked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for deputising in his absence and then went on to say 'thank you the people of this country for the sheer grit and determination you have shown."

He went on to say: "This is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war and I in no way minimise the continuing problems we face."

Here is the Prime Minister's speech in full

