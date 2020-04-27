Newbury café owner on BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine show talking about opening after lockdown

EMMA Benson, the owner of Mrs B's Kitchen Cafe in Faraday Road, was surprised to be invited on to the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2, to discuss the reopening of small businesses after lockdown.

She said: "I didn't quite know why I'm on their radar – I've never asked them to consider me.

"They were just actually speaking to various people – including wedding dress people, somebody from the Retail Consortium – all just about opening up, about getting back into business."

Mr Vine first of talked to the chief executive of the British Retail Consortium Helen Dickinson about how businesses are going to have to change the way they operate as lockdown restrictions are lifted – such as changing rooms in shops and eating in restaurants and cafés.

He then spoke to Mrs Benson about her experience as a small retailer.

She first explained how when lockdown began and the big supermarkets were unable to restock their shelves fast enough during the panic buying, she was able to act like a village shop and supply eggs and flour and other food items.

She told Mr Vine: "It was great because we felt we were doing something fantastic for our customers and actually lots of people came to us."

But, she said, eventually supplies were all being bought up by the big supermarkets so they had to shut, but "it was great fun" while it lasted.

When asked by Mr Vine about the capacity in her café, Mrs Benson explained that they would have to reduce the number of covers in order to create more space. She also agreed with Mrs Dickinson about staged reopening being vital.

She said: "The income we are likely to generate will support maybe one member of staff or two but maybe not the entire complement so if it's possible to keep some people on furlough until the new business is able to support them then that would be really key."

Mr Vine also asked her is she worried that we will never really get out of the mindset of keeping our distance and that it would hurt businesses like hers.

She said: "I think it is really hard. It's interesting because years ago people would have said the British were very stand offish in their culture and we've made massive progress... and suddenly we're all having to stand back again.

"I do think we are social animals and cafés and restaurants are important places for so many people."

Mrs Benson explained how some customers liked to just sit in the café and enjoy the "buzz in the background" and be where there are other people.

She said: "It is an important part of our social way of life."

Mrs Benson is looking at a new business model when restrictions are lifted because she believes that people may be more inclined towards takeaway and delivery options.

She said: "I think we're all going to have to slightly have to change the way we do things. But I still think the purpose of the café is still a required thing in people's lives."

She also hopes to continue to provide space for other local businesses – both the Pangbourne Cheese Shop and Lonely Lentil regularly sold their produce from the café.