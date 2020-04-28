East Woodhay Parish Council opposes Ball Hill development

EAST Woodhay Parish Council has objected to a proposed development of nine dwellings on Knights Lane, Ball Hill, describing the application as “intrinsically unsustainable”.

Applicant Alan Burton – who owns the adjacent Knights Farm – is seeking permission in principle to build the houses, which is in addition to two separate proposals already approved by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council for seven houses further up the road.

The new application could potentially take the total number of new properties on the road up to 16.

It has, however, hit its first roadblock, as the council’s planning committee voted in a meeting on Monday, April 20, to oppose the scheme.

The committee cited several reasons for its objection to the project, describing the piecemeal nature of the applications as “seeking to circumvent planning restrictions” and “wholly unacceptable”.

It was also noted that the previous two applications were granted on land which was either a brownfield site or already residential – whereas the current proposal would involve a change of use from agricultural land and could set a precedent.

The committee also stated the application’s location would overly urbanise a rural setting, that the number of cars generated by the scheme was inappropriate for Knights Lane and that the application did not meet local housing need because the houses were too large.

If the application is approved by the borough council then it means the site could be used for that proposed development, limited to the scale that has been put forward.

The application would then go to the technical details consent stage for a more detailed proposal.

To view the application, visit the borough council’s planning website and enter the reference 20/00792/PIP.