Newbury siblings show their appreciation for NHS staff

HERE'S something to make everybody smile. Emily Varley, aged 16, and her brother William, 10, decorated their Newbury street with this rainbow at the weekend to thank NHS staff and all other key workers.

Their father Robin said: "They undertook this project, without any knowledge of either my wife or I, as they wanted to do something to say thank you to not only the NHS but all the other key workers.

"We have NHS care workers visiting our street twice a day for a neighbour of ours and they wanted to make them smile.

"We'll all be out on Thursday clapping like crazy and if the rain does wash some of this work away I have two wonderful children who I know will be out there, when it dries up, doing it all again to say 'thank you NHS'."