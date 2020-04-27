Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of confirmed cases (April 27)

There have now been 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, the latest figures from Public Health England show.

The new figure is an increase of nine on the 291 cases reported yesterday (Sunday).

The figures come on the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work, having battled coronavirus himself.

He said that the UK was now at its point of “maximum risk” and that he wouldn’t ease restrictions too quickly.

In today’s government briefing from Downing Street, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced that bereaved families of NHS staff and social care workers will receive compensation.

Although new figures for the area are released daily, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the totals do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13.

The total number of lab-confirmed UK cases now stands at 157,149, with 21,092 deaths in hospitals.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases also passed 3 million today.