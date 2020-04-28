Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Minute's silence for coronavirus victims on International Workers' Memorial Day

Nation asked to come together in remembrance

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

A minute's silence for coronavirus victims on International Workers' Memorial Day

A MINUTE'S silence is to be held to honour key workers who have lost their lives from catching coronavirus.

At 11am today (Tuesday, April 28), which is International Workers' Memorial Day, people are asked to remember those who have died because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unison, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives are calling on politicians, employers, workers and those on lockdown to join the silence.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Donna Kinnair said: “We’ve become used to hearing a great roar on a Thursday night for key workers, but this respectful silence will be a poignant reminder of the risks they run to keep us safe.

“I hope the public gets behind this with the same affection they show when applauding our people.”

Yesterday, in his first address since recovering from coronavirus, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people the UK is at point of "maximum risk" and he won't ease restrictions too quickly.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

Starlink satellite sightings for Saturday

Starlink satellite sightings for Saturday

Venus and crescent Moon close together and Earthshine

Venus and crescent Moon close together to create night sky spectacle

Highclere Castle defends no refund policy after criticism

Highclere Castle defends no refund policy after criticism from ticket holders unable to visit due to coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33