Tesco shoppers could queue in car in cold or wet weather

New measures announced to keep customers dry

Tesco

Customers doing their essential shop at Tesco could queue in their cars in wet weather.

Currently shoppers line up two metres apart outside store entrances, but supermarket bosses are now introducing new measures to keep customers dry.

Car park marshals may also be on hand to help people park up in specific spaces.

Tesco hopes the move will help protect shoppers from the cold while also adhering to social distancing rules.

New guidelines published on the Tesco website state: "If it’s raining or particularly cold, we may ask you to stay in your car to queue – we'll let you know when you can come in.

"To help limit the number of people in-store, when you arrive, we may help you park your car."

Tesco is prioritising the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Healthcare workers have a dedicated hour every Tuesday and Thursday, as well as an hour before checkouts open on Sunday.

