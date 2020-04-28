Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest number of deaths involving Covid-19

The number of people from West Berkshire who died with Covid-19 has risen to 60, new figures released today show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 35 people have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 22 people died in care homes and three died at home.

The figures record deaths that occurred up to April 17 but were registered up to April 25.

They show the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Fourteen people from the district died in care homes and nine died in hospitals in the week ending April 17.

In the week ending April 10, 14 people died in hospitals, six in care homes and two at home.

The updated figures show an increase of four on figures released by the ONS last week for the week ending April 10.

The initial figures said that 11 people from West Berkshire died in hospital, five died in care homes and there had been two deaths in people's homes during that week.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.

Five people from West Berkshire died with coronavirus in hospitals the following week, the first week of lockdown.

Six people died in hospital, one person died at home and two died in care homes the following week.