Government daily coronavirus press briefing : How you can put your question

THE Government has said it will answer one question from a member of the public at the daily coronavirus press briefing.

The briefings were introduced in response to calls for improved communication by the Government on their plans to tackle the spread of Covid-19 and also to provide the latest updates on the pandemic.

Each weekday at 5pm and earlier at the weekends a member of the cabinet leads the briefing, with scientific advisers or NHS professionals also there to answer questions.

Up to this week, questions were put to the panel by members of the press, but the Government has said it will now include one question each day from a member of the public.

The daily question is selected by an independent polling organisation, which chooses the questions at noon before the press conference.

Ministers will not see the questions beforehand. The Government is not involved in choosing questions.

You must be 18 or over and you will be asked to provide your name, address, email address and phone number.

If your question is selected, you will be contacted by 3pm and be given the opportunity to record a video of yourself asking your question. If you do not wish to then your question will be read out by the minister.

To submit your question go online to www.gov.uk/ask