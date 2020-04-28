Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Latest number of deaths involving Covid-19

FIFTY-FIVE people from Basingstoke and Deane have died after contracting coronavirus, new figures released today (Tuesday) show.

The data from the Office for National Statistics records deaths that occurred up to April 17 but were registered up to April 25.

The latest figures show that 47 Basingstoke and Deane residents with coronavirus have died in hospitals, six in care homes, one at home and one in a hospice.

For the week ending April 17 – the most recent week for which figures are available – 12 people died in hospitals, one in a care home and one in a hospice.

The new statistics also updated the number of deaths for the week ending April 10.

Initial figures showed that 12 people had died, however this has been revised to show that 20 people died in that week – 15 in hospital, four in care homes and one at home.

The first three coronavirus deaths in the borough, all in hospital, were reported in the week ending March 20 – three days before the lockdown began.

Four people from Basingstoke and Deane died from coronavirus in the following week, the first week of the lockdown – again all in hospital.

Fourteen people died the following week – 13 in hospital and one in a care home.