Alarm over Newbury pamphlets branding coronavirus a media fraud

CONCERN has been expressed over pamphlets denying the reality of the COVID-19 coronavirus which are being distributed in the Newbury area..

The leaflets promote bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding the disease and the reasons for the current lockdown.

Newbury Weekly News reader Jane Marshall of Hedgeway, Newbury, found one weighted down by a stone for passers-by to find near Curling Way and branded it “really irresponsible”.

The pamphlet is headed: ‘Corona Virus (sic): Important Information’ and it falsely claims: “The COVID virus is...fraudulent or non existent.”

It goes on to suggest the consequent lockdown measures are “totally unnecessary” and a “violation of human rights” while railing against accepting any vaccine which may be discovered to protect the population.

It provides a link to a website, whose author claims: “This website is dedicated to providing detailed information about the true nature and background of the 2020 “COVID-19” alleged pandemic, with the objective of calling for a reversal of the draconian measures that have been put in place around the world.”

The author, purportedly from Derbyshire, provides no credentials but urges finders of the pamphlet to ignore social distancing measures and claims that “the media (is) controlled by governments and corporations with vested interests”.

It adds that the pandemic is “a planned event, supported by Governments and major health organisations worldwide”.

The well-designed website contains pages and pages of statistics amid disinformation, and concludes: “It’s a planned event, everyone’s in on it, deaths are largely misrepresented and lockdown measures are useless.”

It claims that hospital beds are apparently lying empty “despite all media reports to the contrary” and urges: “The first step of action is to spread the truth...this is a great opportunity. Do not miss it. Do not be deterred...sharing this paper with your contacts will spread it faster than any virus.”

The website lambasts the “mainstream media” for being in on the plot and urges: “If we speak up, it is our choir that will sing loudest.”