Newbury Cancer Care battles on despite coronavirus crisis

NEWBURY Cancer Care (NCC) chiefs have vowed to continue supporting clients as best they can during the coronavirus crisis.

NCC chairman, Dr Paul Millard, said: “This is a worrying time for everyone, but especially for people going through cancer treatment. (We) would like to reassure those in West Berkshire that it continues to provide signposting, counselling and support.”

One of NCC’s best-known services is the provision of transport to hospital consultations and treatment sessions.

Dr Millard said: “Although some of the charity’s wonderful drivers have had to self-isolate, those who have been able to continue are as committed, helpful and reassuring as ever. They deserve our praise and thanks.”

When drivers are not available, NCC is paying for taxis when needed – but this has put further pressure on the charity’s finances.

However, Dr Millard revealed that Greenham Trust has offered to support the service with a Coronavirus Emergency Grant.

Meanwhile NCC continues to support “symptom control and end of life care” in the Rainbow Rooms at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Dr Millard said: “It’s very encouraging to see that the Care Quality Commission, recently described palliative and end of life nursing care (in the community hospital) and the Rainbow Rooms, as outstanding.”

He added: “This is a really tough difficult time for all charities, as many fundraising activities have had to be cancelled. Some developments to services planned by NCC have had to be postponed. These include alterations in two of the Rainbow Rooms with the fitting of French windows leading to an improved garden, and in the Rosemary Centre, part-funding by NCC of a specialist pharmacist, the addition of complementary and counselling services, and new ways of supporting those living with cancer long term. These additional services have been delayed, but we hope will be possible in the future.”

For more information visit the website www.newburycancercare.org.uk

Alternatively telephone Helen Milroy on 01635 31542 if you have any queries or suggestions as to how NCC can further help the community.