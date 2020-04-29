Coronavirus West Berkshire: Council working to re-open household waste recycling centres

WEST Berkshire Council has said it is working to reopen its household waste recycling centres (HWRC) but is awaiting Government clarity.

The council’s HWRCs in Newbury and Padworth have been closed during the lockdown owing to social distancing guidance.

Bin collections have continued throughout the lockdown and the council’s bulky waste collection service resumed on April 20.

But with some households starting to build up waste after weeks in lockdown, the Newbury Weekly News asked the council what plans it had for its waste service.

Government guidance states that HWRCs are medium priority and “if it is possible to keep HWRCs open, make sure that social distancing rules can be maintained.

“Always provide adequate staffing levels for health and safety and security purposes.

“Consider whether priority sites can be maintained with restricted access.”

The guidance says that risks of reducing or stopping the service are a potential increase in fly-tipping and some residents may not have capacity to store waste at home indefinitely.

It adds that local authorities must provide places for residents to deposit their household waste at all reasonable times.

Responding to the NWN, West Berkshire Councilwaste manager Kofi Adu-Gyamfi said: “The council is actively working with our waste contractor on a plan to reopen our HWRCs (perhaps in a phased manner) in the near future.

“However, we are unable to do so until the Government clarifies its guidance on what constitutes an essential journey whilst we remain under lock-down restrictions.

“Our kerbside waste collections, including the garden waste subscription service, have been happening without any disruptions throughout this period.

“Additionally, kerbside bulky waste collections have been restarted after a temporary suspension.

“We want to thank residents for their cooperation and ask that they store some waste safely, until our recycling centres are reopened.”

The NWN also asked whether there were plans to suspend or alter payments of the council’s opt-in £50 garden waste charge.

Council spokeswoman Mandip Bilkhu said: “The payment for the garden waste subscription service is £50 and is valid for 12 months.

“Garden waste subscriptions are still open if people are interested.

“There will be no part-year charge for 2019/20.

“A part-year charge was only included for the first year the subscription charge was introduced.

“The service was new and we wanted to give a part-year option at a reduced price for residents who may have missed the initial launch.

“As the scheme is now established, we will not be continuing with a part-year charge.”