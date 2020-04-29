Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

B&Q Newbury open for business

DIY store implements strict social distancing measures

B&Q Newbury opened its doors at 8am this morning (Wednesday).

The DIY chain has already reopened 155 of its 297 outlets with strict social distancing in place. 

The Reading store reopened last week and there were reports of two-hour queues.

A B&Q spokesman said: "This week, following a successful trial at 14 stores, B&Q has announced the opening of over half of its stores. Some 155 stores are now open, and B&Q plans to open the remaining stores across the UK by early May."

Chief executive Graham Bell said: "During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, we're all learning new ways of living and shopping.

"We've watched how other essential retailers have supported social distancing in their stores and followed their best practice with trials at 14 stores.

"Following the success of the trials, with customers adhering to our social distancing measures, we've now opened over half of our stores.

"We're confident that our strict social distancing measures keep customers and colleagues safe while helping homes and gardens, as well as people’s wellbeing, to be maintained.

"Whether shopping in our stores or online, we ask that all our customers follow the Government’s social distancing guidelines and shop responsibly only for what is necessary."

