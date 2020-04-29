Three nights of dancing to go for Greenham Trust CEO Chris Boulton in coronavirus fundraiser

GREENHAM Trust chief executive and dancing sensation Chris Boulton is down to the final three hours of his 12-hour fundraising Northern Soul dancing challenge.

Mr Boulton is dancing one hour a night for 12 nights to raise money for the trust’s coronavirus appeal.

Since starting the challenge on Monday, April 20, he has raised almost £3,300 – which will be matched by the trust itself.

Mr Boulton said: “It’s a fantastic number of people who’ve donated and the amount of money raised is quite amazing.

“My target was £3,000, but we’re already through that so we’ve revised the target for £5,000.

“I’ve burned so many calories – on day one it was around 550 so it’s around 5,000 in total.

“The thing that’s really suffering is our living room floor, which started off quite well-polished, but is now looking very grubby – that’ll be my job after this.”

Mr Boulton hinted that there could be a surprise or two in the offing for Friday’s final night of dancing. He said: “We’re planning what to do with the final one. We have some disco lights, so we have something a bit special coming up.

“It’s seven until eight and will be something different for sure to make it fun.”

Greenham Trust’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal now stands at just over £268,000, with around £86,000 of that coming from public donations.

The trust is offering to match up to £100,000 donated by the public.

To donate, visit https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal