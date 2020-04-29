Reading magistrates 'discontinue' two Newbury cases

READING magistrates have been officially discontinuing some cases involving alleged offences in Newbury.

On Tuesday April 28, the court discontinued a case which was to have been brought against 57-year-old Shane Chalk, of Cromwell Road, Newbury.

He had been accused of dishonestly receiving £30 worth of stolen goods belonging to Boots on October 5 last year.

Mr Chalk, who was not present at the hearing, had denied the offence.

On the same day the court discontinued a case against 29-year-old Kirk Lewis Shepherd, who was accused of being drunk and disorderly in Cheap Street on October 20 last year.

Mr Shepherd, who lives at Camelford Close, Reading, was also not required to attend the hearing.

He had also denied the charge.