In this week's Newbury Weekly News, the number of coronavirus deaths in care homes has risen significantly, new figures show.  

Also in this week's paper, a Newbury schoolgirl is selling her things to raise money for the NHS after her grandmother died from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire Council is calling on businesses eligible for support grants to return their forms.

In other news, a company set up to promote West Berkshire as a good place to work, live and raise a family has celebrated its first anniversary. 

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

