Coronavirus West Berkshire: Care home has nine possible Covid-19 deaths

Nine residents of a West Berkshire care home have died after displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

The deaths occurred at Bupa's Bayford House in Stockcross between March 31 and April 9.

The home has been closed to all but essential visitors from March 22.

Bayford House regional director Suzie Brown said: "Our residents’ safety is our number one priority, and we’ve been closely following advice from Public Health England.

“Very sadly, nine residents have passed away after showing symptoms of COVID-19, although it’s not been confirmed whether they had the virus. Our thoughts are very much with their loved ones.

“Our colleagues continue to do everything possible to support residents during this exceptionally difficult time. In recent weeks we've seen the situation significantly improve in the home, and a number of residents who had shown symptoms now back to good health.”

Bayford House has room for 59 residents and had 51 when it was inspected as good by the CQC in February.

Bupa said that Bayford House currently had all necessary PPE required, allowing it to follow the strict guidance from Public Health England.

"We have a clear process for homes to access more, if they are concerned supplies are starting to run short, with teams on standby seven days a week to provide support," it added.

Covid-19 testing is being managed by the Government, rather than by individual care home providers.