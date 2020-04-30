Arlington Arts Lockdown Live Facebook with blues bestseller Elles Bailey & Kyla Brox

More live stream performances this Friday in Arlington Arts' Lockdown Live III: Elles Bailey & Kyla Brox

Kicking off the evening at 8pm is Elles Bailey, winner of the UK Americana Awards Song of the Year for ‘A Little Piece of Heaven’. Live performance is Elles’ natural habitat and home from home, touring the last album well beyond her native UK into Europe and the US, playing dates with Jo Harman, Eric Gales and headlining her own tours.

In March 2019, she dropped her eagerly-anticipated second album Road I Call Home to rave reviews,which BBC Radio 2's Bob Harris described as “absolutely superb” with the album charting in the Official UK Country Charts & Americana charts, gaining over 1.3 million streams since its release and reaching No.1 on the Amazon Blues Bestseller chart.



Blues and soul become inextricably entwined in award-winning singer-songwriter, Kyla Brox, whose raw talent has seen her described as “the finest female blues singer of her generation”.

Winner of the 2018 UK Blues Challenge, Kyla has the honour of representing the UK in Memphis at the 2019 International Blues Challenge, as well as the European event in the Azores. In a huge nod to her ongoing stature in British Blues, the UK Blues Federation made Kyla an official Ambassador of UK Blues in 2016 and she is one of only three British singers privileged to be included in the 50 Women of the Blues Spotify playlist. Kyla will be streaming via her Facebook page at 8.30pm.



