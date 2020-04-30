Weekend closure of M4 between Langley and Slough

Thu, 30 Apr 2020
Closures on the M4 this weekend could cause delays, motorists are warned
The few motorists still driving from West Berkshire to London for essential work will face delays when the M4 is closed this weekend.
Highways England says the motorway will be closed in both directions between between junction 5 at Langley and junction 6 at Slough, from 8pm on Friday, May 1, until 6am on Monday, May 4.
The closure is for bridge works to take place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News