Hambridge Road closure next week

Hambridge Road is to shut to allow for essential maintenance work next week.

A closure along the junction with Boundary Road to Bone Lane has been scheduled between May 4 and May 11.

This will be in effect between 8.45am and 4.15pm.

In addition to this, the Bone Lane roundabout will be closed for a single night, on Monday, May 4.

This will be from 7pm until 5am the following day.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected is London Road/A4, A339 and vice versa.

The works are being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

For all enquiries, contact West Berkshire Council on (01635) 519080

A plan of the closure can be found at: https://one.network/?tm=117168725