Hambridge Road closure next week

Thu, 30 Apr 2020
Roadworks across West Berkshire
Hambridge Road is to shut to allow for essential maintenance work next week.
A closure along the junction with Boundary Road to Bone Lane has been scheduled between May 4 and May 11.
This will be in effect between 8.45am and 4.15pm.
In addition to this, the Bone Lane roundabout will be closed for a single night, on Monday, May 4.
This will be from 7pm until 5am the following day.
The alternative route for all vehicles affected is London Road/A4, A339 and vice versa.
The works are being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of West Berkshire Council.
For all enquiries, contact West Berkshire Council on (01635) 519080
A plan of the closure can be found at: https://one.network/?tm=117168725
