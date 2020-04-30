Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hambridge Road closure next week

Works scheduled between Monday and Monday, May 11

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

roadworks

Roadworks across West Berkshire

Hambridge Road is to shut to allow for essential maintenance work next week.

A closure along the junction with Boundary Road to Bone Lane has been scheduled between May 4 and May 11.

This will be in effect between 8.45am and 4.15pm.

In addition to this, the Bone Lane roundabout will be closed for a single night, on Monday, May 4.

This will be from 7pm until 5am the following day.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected is London Road/A4, A339 and vice versa.

The works are being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

For all enquiries, contact West Berkshire Council on (01635) 519080

A plan of the closure can be found at: https://one.network/?tm=117168725 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Air ambulance drama in Thatcham

Air ambulance drama in Thatcham

Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

Venus and crescent Moon close together and Earthshine

Venus and crescent Moon close together to create night sky spectacle

B&Q Newbury open for business

B&Q Newbury open for business

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33