Send free messages from grandchildren to grandparents in the NWN

Special supplement to send love in the lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures are forcing families to spend extended periods of time apart.

Many grandparents have not seen their grandchildren in nearly two months and it could be several weeks, or even months, before generations can be safely re-united.

Your family may have even had a tiny new addition, and siblings now a new younger brother or sister, that grandma and grandad have yet to meet or maybe even see.

We are offering families the chance to send a personal message from the grandchildren – free of charge – to the grandparents they are missing, complete with a photograph of the grandchildren.

We will print them all in a very special pullout in the Newbury Weekly News on May 14.

To enable us to print your children's wonderful messages to grandparents on May 14 please send your words and pictures to us as soon as possible – and don't forget to include the names of the children it is from plus where they live and their ages.

Please send your short message and one jpeg image of the grandchildren via email to report@newburynews.co.uk 

