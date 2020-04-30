Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Sisters clapping for their family of medical frontliners

Hannah and Keira applaud their NHS relatives

SISTERS Hannah and Keira May will be clapping passionately for the NHS as usual tonight – and with good reason.

Hannah, eight, and Keira, four, from Eeklo Place, Newbury, have made posters featuring their many family members who work for the NHS, including their father Gavin.

Mother Mhy said: “Every Thursday they clap for the NHS and support their aunties, uncles and dad working in the medical field.

"They appreciate their hard work.”

Join Hannah and Keira in the Clap for Carers applause at 8pm tonight (Thursday).

