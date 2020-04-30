Happy Birthday Captain Tom, love Holly and Ayva

Holly and Ayva have been very busy at the Hampstead Norreys/Ilsleys Primary School hub, which is currently open for keyworker children.

They have made a wonderful poster to celebrate Captain Tom's 100th birthday.

The photos were shared with parents and their teacher and the photo will be sent to Captain - now Colonel - Tom.

Colonel Tom shares his birthday with a number of local residents too.