Nawty! Soap star Rosie strips for Great Shefford's National Animal Welfare Trust centre

HERE’S Holby City star Rosie Marcel as you’ve never seen her – posing topless for Great Shefford’s National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT).

She posted the saucy ‘selfie’, topless apart from a strategically placed book, on social media platform Instagram

The 42-year-old actress is best known for her role as Jac Naylor, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon lead in the BBC drama series about life on the wards of fictional Holby City Hospital, following the highs and lows of staff and patients – a role she has also played in sister show Casualty.

Covering her modesty is a copy of Animal Trust, written by Julian Rota of Bertram Rota Booksellers in Kintbury.

It has a foreword by TV presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham and recounts the author’s experiences while volunteering at Trindledown Farm.

Rosie Marcel shared the snap after promising staff at the rehoming centre she would do anything to help them following a visit.

She posted on Instagram: "I promised @nawtuk #Berkshire I’d do anything I could to sell this book to raise some much needed funds and I've heard sex sells, so….”

She added: "On a serious note these are really tough times for many charities. If you can afford to support #NAWTBerkshire by buying Julian Rota's new book or simply donating, it would mean everything to them and me. And if you’re lucky, I’m hoping @chris.packham will be doing a similar post soon...... challenge."

Centre manager Tracy Waldron said: “Rosie is an animal lover and she came to our open day a couple of years ago and helped us double our usual takings for the day. She promised to help us in any way she can – and she did promise to ‘do anything!’”

Ms Waldron said in a letter to this newspaper recently: “The whole country is in difficult times, but I would urge people not to forget to support local charities like us that now have no income and are struggling. We still have animals in our care that were once much-loved pets. Now even more so, as calls to us are increasing, asking for help as families cannot afford their pets or there is a bereavement in the family, leaving pets behind or just circumstances have changed. We still have running costs, vet bills, food bills to meet. These don’t go away and with very limited options to fundraise now this is crippling us.”

To make a donation to Great Shefford’s NAWT centre, text NAWTBERKSHIRE to 70085. These codes are set up to make a standard donation of £5 unless the person puts a specific number at the end. For example NAWTBERKSHIRE10 will make a £10 donation. You can do this up to the value of £20.

To donate more, go online to www.nawt.org.uk/centres/berkshire

To buy the book contact Julian Rota via email at julian.rota@hotmail.com