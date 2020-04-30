Catch of the day - half a ton of lead!

THESE are the ones that got away.

Metal detector Jack Langford has fished out more than 4,000 lead fishing weights from his excursions to the beach – together weighing more than half a ton.

The astonishing haul was collected at low tide during November last year.

Rather than discard them where the barbs posed a risk to wildlife and walkers, he removed them and took them to his Thatcham home.

He said: “I recovered them from the same three beach areas which I have detected regularly over the last few years. Many have been made in moulds by fishermen; the anchor ones are manufactured in all shapes and sizes. When you consider I have found all the weights on popular holiday beaches, over a half mile stretch of coast line, there must be millions in the sea. My advice to everybody walking along the beach, when the tide is out, is to make sure you wear foot protection always.

“Also, they deteriorate and pollute the sea. And there are lines and hook still attached, seagulls and other birds get in trouble; children can pick them up and anybody can accidentally stand on the stainless steel anchor spikes.”

Mr Langford plans to dispose of them safely at a scrapyard.