Fancy dress run in Burghfield

Runners in character costume were spotted around Burghfield Common last week.

Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Super Mario and an inflatable Dalek were among the colourful characters jogging there on Tuesday.

The event was organised by local athletes as part of the national 2.6 Challenge to support charities suffering shortfalls in donations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Newbury Weekly News reported on two villagers' run to make people smile amid the lockdown, as Burghfield Running Club members Simon Kelsley and Kelly Doe took to the streets for their daily run, wearing themed onesies.

Mr Kelsley and Mrs Doe followed up their solo enterprise with a larger contingent of 24 other club members.

All dressed in costume and observed social distancing throughout. Participants jogged in pairs, each set 30 minutes apart.

In total, £1,690 was raised, well in excess of the initial £260 target.

The funds will be donated to Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Royal Berks Charity.

Involving 26 runners was a reference to the 2.6 Challenge, which aims to generate £67m nationally – equivalent to what would have been raised for charities at the London Marathon.

The postponed marathon was due to have been held on April 26 and as part of the 2.6 Challenge, runners can do anything related to 2.6, 26 or 260.