Reading magistrates: Newbury woman denies serious assault charge

A NEWBURY woman has been accused of a serious assault.

Reading magistrates considered the case of Ishontai Marissa Charles-Roper, who lives in St John’s Road, on Wednesday, April 29.

The 26-year-old, who was not required to attend, had denied the offence at a previous hearing in March.

Specifically she is accused of assaulting Adam Brown at Hilary House in St John’s Road, Newbury, on Wednesday, March 4, and thereby causing him to suffer actual bodily harm.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for trial next month.

Ms Charles-Roper was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.