Coronavirus West Berkshire: New data shows where people who died with Covid-19 are from

New data showing a breakdown of where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from has been released by the Office for National Statitisics (ONS) today (Friday).

The breakdown shows confirmed deaths where coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

The deaths, which are listed under geographical statistical areas, occurred between March 1 and April 17, and were registered by April 18.

In Newbury, 13 people had died with coronavirus during this period.

The ONS data shows that six people died with Covid-19 in Newbury Clay Hill, two in Newbury north west, two in Newbury central and Greenham, two in Wash Common and one death occurred in Newbury south west.

There were 10 deaths with Covid-19 in Thatcham: six in the area defined as town centre, two in Thatcham west and two in north east Thatcham.

Four confirmed deaths were recorded in the area encompassing Thatcham South and Bradfield, which covers part of the Kennet Heath estate, Crookham, Brimpton, Midgham, Aldermaston, Bucklebury and Bradfield.

Three Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Hungerford during this period and one was recorded in the area designated Lambourn and Great Shefford.

Kintbury and Boxford, which includes Welford, Wickham and Stockcross, had 10 recorded deaths.

Hermitage and Cold Ash had two recorded deaths, Theale and Beenham had one, two were recorded in Mortimer and Aldermaston Wharf, and two deaths were recorded in Burghfield Common.

The area classed as Streatley and Pangbourne, which also includes Aldworth and Upper and Lower Basildon, had one recorded death.

Purley-on-Thames had one recorded death and the Westwood area of Tilehurst had two confirmed deaths.

There were three Covid-19 deaths in Calcot, two in Calcot North and Little Heath and one in Calcot South.

No deaths were recorded for the Downlands area, which includes Chieveley, Chaddleworth, Compton, East Ilsley, West Ilsley and Peasemore.

The ONS said that a small number of deaths had been reallocated between neighbouring areas to protect confidentiality.

The figures exclude deaths of non-residents and are based on February 2020 boundaries.

The data can be viewed below.

Points on the map are placed at the centre of the local area they represent and do not show the actual location of deaths. The size of the circle is proportional to the number of deaths