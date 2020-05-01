Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury car crash - woman taken to hospital

Police, ambulance and fire service all called to the incident

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Newbury

A woman was taken to hospital following a car crash in Newbury in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to the incident in Tudor Road at around 2am.

They found a driver had crashed through a fence and into a wall.

Fire crews had to remove the door of the vehicle to free the woman before she was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Updates to follow.

