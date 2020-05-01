Newbury car crash - woman taken to hospital

Tilehurst Water Tower turns blue for the NHS
Fri, 01 May 2020
A woman was taken to hospital following a car crash in Newbury in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to the incident in Tudor Road at around 2am.
They found a driver had crashed through a fence and into a wall.
Fire crews had to remove the door of the vehicle to free the woman before she was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Updates to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News