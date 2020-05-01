Thames Valley Police granted 'closure order' in respect of Newbury household

POLICE have been granted a ‘closure order’ on a Newbury home.

On Thursday, April 30, Reading magistrates considered the request, made under section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, in respect of 37, Home Straight.

In granting the order for three months, the court prohibited entry to the premises by anyone other than Anna Marie Willis, Dylan Fisher, Lily-May Fisher, Molly Chaplin, Dawn Hawkett, Sovereign Housing employees or police officers.

Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Service did not provide the reasons for the police application.

However, the section of the act under which the order was granted states: “The court may make a closure order if it is satisfied that a person has engaged or, if the order is not made is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises; or that the use of the premises has resulted or, if the order is not made is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or that there has been or, if the order is not made is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.”