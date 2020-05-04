West Berkshire Volunteer Centre 'war room' ensures every call is answered

BodyTHE Volunteer Centre West Berkshire has created a coronavirus ‘war room’ to efficiently manage its Covid-19 response.

And, so far, not one call for help has gone unanswered.

A computer system instantly matches the caller to the nearest volunteer to provide collection of food and other essentials, medical prescriptions and, sometimes, just a friendly ear.

Centre director Garry Poulson said: “A significant number of calls we receive are from the elderly and infirm who are self-isolating.

“Their needs are manifold, but include medical needs such as prescription collecting, so a volunteer will collect it then go and queue outside the chemist and deliver the medicine.

“We also receive ‘fears for welfare’ calls so we ring to have a chat to see how things are.

“Some people are suffering from anxiety – they’re sitting at home alone, listening to the news all day.

“So we’ve established a telephone befriending service.

“Two of our volunteers are self-isolating and they make regular calls to clients who have used our transport service in the past to see how they’re getting on.

“Some people are quite frightened and it just helps to have a chat and be asked how their grandchildren are, for example.

“Often their families don’t live nearby.”

The workload is huge, but Mr Poulson said: “We’ve registered and vetted hundreds of volunteers and so far we’ve managed to fulfil every single request for help – we’ve never not been able to help anyone.”

However, a phased return to work in future could mean the service becomes increasingly stretched.

Mr Poulson said: “It’s like an amber warning.

“We’re very grateful to our volunteers who are doing a magnificent job.

“But if there’s a phased return to work, it may become more difficult to match the nearest volunteer to a caller.

“So I would appeal for volunteers to keep an eye on their phones – if we’re calling it’s because we really need their support.”

The volunteer centre can be contacted via the West Berkshire Community Support Hub, which is open seven days a week: 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday; 8.30am to 4.30pm, Friday to Sunday and bank holidays

You can telephone the hub on (01635) 503579 or email westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk