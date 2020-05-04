Tributes paid to popular former councillor

VETERAN Greenham councillor Audrey Appleby, who was instrumental in the return of the common to the public, has died at the age of 95.

Formerly chairwoman of Greenham Parish Council and Liberal Democrat councillor on West Berkshire Council, Mrs Appleby died on Monday, April 20, following a fall at Winchcombe Care Home in Newbury.

During her time in West Berkshire, Mrs Appleby put her heart and soul into the community.

Following her election to Newbury District Council in May 1991, she was a key participant in a group that oversaw the return of Greenham Common to the public from its cold war use as a US air base, resulting in the Greenham and Crookham Commons Act 2002.

She also helped install a skateboard ramp on Pigeons Farm Road and in 2011 a woodland area in Greenham was adopted as public open space and named Audrey’s Meadow in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community.

Greenham parish councillor and close friend Billy Drummond, who first met Mrs Appleby when he moved to Greenham in 1991, said: “Heaven’s got an angel now.

“She had a lovely smile and was a really genuine person.

“She truly was an amazing woman, who believed in women as equals.

“She was really good for the community – she was a fantastic councillor, both for Greenham and West Berkshire.

“She will be missed.”

In her professional career, Mrs Appleby was one of the greats of English women’s hockey.

A world-level umpire, she officiated at countless tournaments and also at the historic games at Wembley Stadium.

She was an umpire, judge and technical delegate at numerous tournaments across the world.

Closer to home, Mrs Appleby was an integral part of the All England Women’s Hockey Association, as well as hockey associations in Middlesex, Wiltshire, the South and West.

She spent almost 25 years at Ealing Ladies Hockey Club, including time as president, before moving to Wiltshire where she joined Old Sarum HC.

Her standing in the game later led her to being named an honorary vice president of England Hockey.

Mrs Appleby leaves behind two children, Rob and Karen.

A funeral will be held on Monday, May 18 at St Mary’s Church in Greenham, however in line with the current coronavirus restrictions, only close family members may attend.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later in the year once the current restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.