Silchester firm starts new NHS contract

A Silchester company has been awarded a contract to transport sensitive biological samples between NHS sites.

CTS Logistics, based in Easter Park, will be working with University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

The contract started on March 30 and will run for up to three years.

The company’s drivers will take blood and tissue samples from Essex sexual health clinics to the Lancaster Royal Infirmary.

The samples are classified as Class 6.2, category B, according to the United Nations' global definition of hazardous materials. They can only be transported for diagnosis or investigation purposes and couriers must meet strict health and safety standards.

CTS is able to transport UN Class 6.2 category A and B infectious substances.

To fulfill the contract, the company has recruited five extra drivers.

CTS managing director Nick Collins said: "The NHS is under extraordinary pressure right now and we are honoured to support its vital work.

"CTS understands patients are anxiously waiting for test results and it is a matter of personal pride as much as our contractual arrangement that we deliver samples on time and in a safe manner.

"We have expanded our operations to run 24/7 to meet the needs of this project and we managed to implement and begin delivering the service within a very short timeframe of just one month.

"This has gone smoothly, despite not being able to meet people face-to-face because of Covid-19."

Meanwhile, an Aldermaston firm has been contracted to supply vital equipment to the Nightingale Hospital for coronavirus patients in the Birmingham NEC.

Pump Technology Ltd delivered floor-mounted pump systems for the facility’s waste water and sewage.

The hospital opened over Easter with an initial 500 beds, with the capacity to increase to 1,500.

The firm’s managing director Jonathan Barker said: "The Pump Technology Ltd team are still working and are pleased to support important projects such as the Nightingale Hospitals, as well as maintenance companies throughout the UK, during this crisis, helping to keep essential services operating."