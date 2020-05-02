Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of cases as of May 2

There have been 319 cases of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

Public Health England figures released this evening show an increase of three on yesterday's figure of 316.

The first case was recorded in the district on March 13.

Although new figures for the area are released daily, not everyone with the virus will have been tested, and the totals do not show the number of deaths or recoveries in the district.

The total UK laboratory confirmed cases stands at 182,260 which includes 4,806 new cases as of today.

There have now been 621 new, consequent recorded deaths in hospital.

The total number of coronavirus-associated deaths, people who have had a positive test result confirmed by a Public Health or NHS laboratory throughout the UK, now stands at 28,131.