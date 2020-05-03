Thames Valley Police arrest suspected drug driver in Midgham

This is what remains of a vehicle whose driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Thames Valley Police traffic officers and an armed response vehicle were involved in the arrest following the crash on the A4 at Midgham at 2am on Saturday, May 2.

Team 3, Traffic and ARV arrested a driver who crashed after drug driving in the early hours of this morning. Luckily no-one else was hurt during the incident. #safedrive #P1279 pic.twitter.com/fLubiuktay — TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) May 2, 2020

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs, using a vehicle without insurance and using a vehicle without a valid test certificate."

He has been released under investigation.