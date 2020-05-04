Hambridge Road shut from today (Monday)

Hambridge Road has shut for maintenance work, and will remained as such until next Monday.

A closure along the junction with Boundary Road to Bone Lane has been scheduled between May 4 and May 11 between 8.45am and 4.15pm.

In addition to this, the Bone Lane roundabout will be closed tonight.

This particular order will be in effect between 7pm until 5am tomorrow.

The alternative route for all vehicles affected is London Road/A4, A339 and vice versa.

The works are being carried out by Volker Highways on behalf of West Berkshire Council.

For all enquiries, call West Berkshire Council on (01635) 519080.

A plan of the closure can be found here.